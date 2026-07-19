Korean beauty firm APR said Sunday that key executives of Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA, recently visited its manufacturing and logistics facilities featuring automated technologies in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, amid the increasing demand for Korean beauty products across the globe.

According to APR, the FBA delegation led by Piyush Saraogi, vice president in charge of FBA’s worldwide business, took a tour of APR Factory Campus 2 and checked out the site’s surface mount technology, assembly and inspection lines and a two-story fulfillment center.

APR noted that the Amazon officials showed great interest in the automated production system of Medicube’s beauty devices and the plant’s capabilities to maximize operational efficiency while coping with global supply chain issues amid the rising demand for the firm’s products.

APR Factory Campus 2, completed in May 2024, is in charge of producing Medicube’s home beauty device AGE-R lineup with an annual production capacity of up to 6 million units. APR emphasized that its smart factory system can monitor every step of the entire production line in real time based on data, adding that the company is already expanding automation at assembly lines while planning to implement automation in more areas in the future.

“The visit (by the FBA officials) is an example of how the Korean beauty industry and APR’s manufacturing and logistics capabilities are gaining more interest from the global market,” an APR official said.

“By continuously pushing for smart manufacturing and logistics system advancement, we will strengthen our capabilities to handle the increasing global demand.”