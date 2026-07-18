Yet another round of heavy downpour is expected nationwide again at night, as South Koreans enjoyed a short respite Saturday afternoon following the torrential rain overnight.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration as of Saturday afternoon, the southern part of Gyeonggi Province, southern Gangwon Province, Chungcheong Provinces, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province will be under the influence of rainstorm starting Saturday evening, with rainfall of up to 50 millimeters per hour expected.

The nationwide rainfall will continue until Monday, according to the weather agency.

This will follow an overnight rain in Greater Seoul, Gangwon Province, Chungcheong Provinces, North Gyeongsang Province until Saturday morning, which caused flooding, road closures and tree falls, among others. No casualties have been reported so far.

Seoul saw 121.1 mm of rainfall from Friday until Saturday at noon. Parts of northern Gyeonggi Province and northern Gangwon Province recorded nearly 200 mm of rain.

The rain stopped at around noon in most parts of the country including the Greater Seoul area.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Saturday instructed the government that it should spare no effort to prevent casualties and to carry out a swift restoration from the damage due to rainfall. Han also ordered the government to stand ready to preemptively evacuate people in case of any signs of landslide.