Son Heung-min has ended his seasonlong goalless drought in Major League Soccer.

He scored his first goal of the ongoing MLS season to help Los Angeles Football Club defeat LA Galaxy 3-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Friday (local time).

Son's goal in the 58th minute put his side up by three goals, as the South Korean star finished from the top of the penalty area.

It was his first MLS goal in his 14th match of the campaign. His two previous goals this year had come during the Concacaf Champions Cup tournament.

Son remains tied for the MLS lead with nine assists.

This was Son's first match back with LAFC since South Korea's group-stage elimination from the FIFA World Cup at the end of June. Son did not score as South Korea managed a win and two losses out of Group A.

Son, who celebrated his 34th birthday at home on July 8 before rejoining LAFC, said the post-World Cup break gave him the kind of mental reset that he needed.

"I got to spend some quality time with quality people back home, and I was able to recover mentally," Son said. "I know I had a long drought, but I wasn't worried. My focus was always on the level of my performance. I played a good match today and scored a goal to help the team win as well. This should give me a positive push for the rest of the season."

Mark Delgado opened the scoring for LAFC in the 26th minute. Denis Bouanga doubled the lead in the 45th minute with a penalty after getting fouled by Justin Haak in the area.

Son appeared ready to take the spot kick but handed the ball to his trusted sidekick, who converted the opportunity for his team-leading sixth goal of the MLS season and 11th goal in all competitions.

Son said he wanted Bouanga to take the penalty all along, and he was just trying to play a mind game with the opponents.

"He had been the penalty taker long before I got here," said Son, who signed with LAFC last August. "He fully deserved to take the penalty. I wanted him to feel comfortable there. And when he scored, I was so happy for him."

LAFC improved to 27 points on eight wins, three draws and five losses, good for third place in the Western Conference. (Yonhap)