French President Emmanuel Macron made an appearance at the Stade de France Friday local time to attend a BTS concert there.

Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron on the first day of the seven-member K-pop sensation's France concert as part of its Arirang world tour. The French presidential couple's appearance soon went viral on social media.

On Saturday Seoul time, Macron posted a 17-second clip of BTS performing one of its record-smashing hits "Dynamite" on his Instagram account. The post read, "Bienvenue a Paris !" or "Welcome to Paris" in English.

In President Lee Jae Myung's latest state visit to France in April, Lee gifted autographed CDs by South Korean pop stars including BTS to Brigitte Macron.