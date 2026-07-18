Torrential rain battered South Korea's capital and its suburban regions, as well as Gangwon Province and Chungcheong Provinces overnight.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration at 8 a.m. Saturday, Seoul saw 117.9 millimeters of downpour as the rain started Friday night, and the port city of Incheon just west of Seoul also recorded 109.7 mm of rain throughout Saturday morning.

Over 150 mm of rain was dumped in cities in northern Gyeonggi Province, such as Paju and Dongducheon. Rainstorms persisted in the morning with some cities in northern Gyeonggi Province recording over 30 mm of rain over the past hour.

Heavy rain warnings and advisories were in effect in parts of Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province and Chungcheong Provinces as of 8:10 a.m.

Due to heavy downpour, landslide warnings were also issued in the entire Greater Seoul area at 6 a.m., according to the Korea Forest Service.

The downpour is expected to last nationwide through the weekend, according to weather authorities

As of 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Seoul, Incheon and northern Gyeonggi Province might see up to 30 mm of rain per hour in early afternoon on Saturday, and early morning of Sunday. The southern part of Gyeonggi Province will also be under the influence of heavy rainstorm from Saturday night through Sunday morning, with 50 mm per hour rainfall expected from midnight.