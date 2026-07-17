A family of four was found dead at an apartment in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, Friday, according to police.

At around 1 p.m., a couple in their 40s fell from an apartment building in the city's Yonghyeon-dong, They were taken to a hospital but were later pronounced dead.

While checking the family's apartment, police and firefighters found the couple's two children, aged 12 and 8, dead inside the home.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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