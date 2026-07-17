President Lee Jae Myung on Friday awarded demonstrators who took to the streets to protest former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law in December 2024 for their dedication to upholding the spirit of democracy.

Four individuals were awarded at the event held on South Korea's Constitution Day at Cheong Wa Dae, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong.

Awardees included a woman attributed with starting the trend of martial law protesters covering up with silver thermal blankets; a man who confronted armed soldiers bare-handed after coming all the way from Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province; a man who collected donations for protesters and a woman who participated in over 60 rallies to protest Yoon's martial law.

The certificate awarded to them read, "You have proven to the whole world that though the democracy of South Korea may be attacked, it will never collapse. As the President of South Korea and as a citizen of South Korea, I express my deep respect and gratitude."

The documentary film "Ran 12.3," which covers the demonstrations against Yoon at the time, was screened during the awarding ceremony.

Lee shared a photo of the certificate of appreciation to social media ahead of the event.

"I wish I could personally deliver it to everyone who braved the biting cold of midwinter to protect the democracy of South Korea, but through this photo, I convey my heartfelt gratitude. It would mean so much if you could keep it, with each individual's name included," he wrote on X Friday.

"I will never forget the countless citizens who stayed up all night on the frigid winter asphalt, sharing a single silver thermal blanket among yourselves; who stood guard in front of the National Assembly to prepare for any possible additional martial law; and who rushed to Namtaeryeong to extend hands of solidarity to the farmers."