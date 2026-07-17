President Lee Jae Myung vowed to pass on the spirit of the "revolution of light," referring to protests against former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law in December 2024, to the future generation.

Through the presidential Committee of Light, which was launched based on a presidential decree in March, the spirit of resistance to the threat to democracy will be recorded, documented and cherished, Lee said in a ceremony held Friday at Cheong Wa Dae to thank demonstrators against Yoon's martial law for their dedication to safeguarding Korea's democracy.

The Lee administration has often referred to the peaceful demonstrations against Yoon's martial law as the "revolution of light," as demonstrators held lanterns of different colors at the scene of the protest.

"We will work to collect and preserve records of the revolution of light, and we will actively digitize archives so that the spirit of citizen participation and K-democracy can spread widely as a model for global democracy," Lee said in his remarks.

The president reiterated his call for the designation of Dec. 3 — when Yoon declared martial law in 2024 — as a national holiday. The idea was first floated by Lee on the first anniversary, Dec. 3, 2025.

"We will designate Dec. 3 of every year as the Day of Popular Sovereignty so that all citizens remember the events of that day together," Lee said, adding that Constitution Day -- celebrated on July 17 -- had not been a public holiday for the past two decades until his decision to reverse it last year indicates that the significance of the Constitution in South Korea had been taken too lightly.

"We will ensure that the values ​​of democracy are passed down fully and eternally to the next generation," Lee said.

A history of a ruler attempting to be above the Constitution should never be repeated, Lee also said in an apparent reference to Yoon, who declared martial law and attempted to take over the National Assembly by force.

"The modern history of South Korea is rife with struggle between people who undermined the spirit of democracy and possessed power for private gains, as well as the people who confronted them to defend their sovereignty," he said.

"History suggests that democracy is not guaranteed forever simply because it was achieved once, but instead defended through citizens' continued participation, courage and solidarity."