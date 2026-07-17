Hybe and YX Labels’ boy group &Team is set to perform at the Grammy Museum, a Los Angeles museum dedicated to the Grammy Awards and music history, next month.

According to YX Labels on Friday, the nine-member group — comprising K, Fuma, Nicholas, EJ, Yuma, Jo, Harua, Taki, Maki — will appear on the Grammy Museum’s “Global Spin Live” on Aug. 12.

“Global Spin Live,” one of the museum’s signature programs, spotlights emerging artists from around the world through live performances and in-depth conversations about their music and careers.

At the event, &Team will perform several songs and take part in a discussion with host Emily Mei, sharing stories about its music and future plans.

The Grammy Museum introduced the group on its official social media channels as “nine unique individuals connected as one team with the vision of bridging diverse worlds,” adding that &Team is “ready to captivate audiences around the globe with its distinctive energy, passion and continued growth.”

Since debuting in Japan, &Team has steadily expanded its activities beyond Japan to Korea and the rest of Asia. The group is currently touring Asia for “Blaze The Way,” which spans 14 cities in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. The group's upcoming appearance at the Grammy Museum marks another step in broadening its reach to US audiences.

&Team's performance will later be available through the Grammy Museum's official website and YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, &Team is set to release its second Korean EP, “Mark on Me,” on Sept. 8 — the group's first Korean release since October 2025.