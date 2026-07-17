Fendi ambassador Bang Chan of Stray Kids, along with actors Ko Hyun-jung, Kim Min-ha, Jung Chae-yeon and Kim Jae-won, showed off items from the Italian luxury house's 2026 fall-winter collection — the debut collection of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri — at a launch event held at Fendi Palazzo Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on Wednesday.

The collection, presented under the motto "Less I, More Us," reinterprets the house's heritage through Chiuri's vision. A display on the main wall of the boutique's first floor showcased Fendi's Baguette 26424 Re-Edition, a contemporary take on the handbag first introduced in 1997.