Russia expressed “serious concern” over what it described as South Korea’s growing tilt toward NATO, warning that Seoul’s expanding military cooperation with the alliance could threaten Russian security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko conveyed the position during a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Seok-bae in Moscow on Thursday

“The Russian side expressed serious concern over Seoul’s increasing drift toward NATO,” the ministry said in a statement released after the meeting.

It said the trend was demonstrated by “practical steps,” including South Korea’s efforts to deepen military and military-technical cooperation with NATO allies, which it claimed could pose a threat to Russia’s security.

The ministry also said it was unacceptable for South Korea to become what it called “a de facto accomplice” in NATO’s qualitative and quantitative military buildup.

It accused NATO of openly preparing for a war with Russia.

The remarks came about a week after President Lee Jae Myung attended the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 7-8, becoming the only leader among NATO’s four Indo-Pacific partners to take part in the gathering.

The four partners, commonly referred to as the IP4, are South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Japan, Australia and New Zealand were represented by ministerial-level officials.

Speaking at the NATO Defense Industry Forum on the sidelines of the summit, Lee proposed upgrading ties to a “South Korea-NATO defense industry partnership 2.0.”

Lee said cooperation should move beyond arms sales to encompass the joint research, development, production and operation of weapons systems.

“If South Korea’s stable production capabilities and proven technologies are combined with NATO’s accumulated expertise, the defense capabilities of both sides will be significantly strengthened,” Lee said at the forum.

South Korea has expanded its defense ties with European countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, securing major arms deals with NATO members including Poland.

Seoul has also deepened political and security cooperation with NATO in areas such as cybersecurity, emerging technologies and information sharing.

Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticized South Korea’s closer ties with NATO, portraying the alliance’s growing engagement with Indo-Pacific countries as an attempt to extend its influence into the region.