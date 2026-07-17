Dogs dressed in bows, bonnets and colorful outfits drew cameras and smiles Friday as K-Pet Fair Seoul opened at Coex in southern Seoul.

The exhibition hall was packed with pet owners browsing food, treats, grooming products, travel gear and other supplies, many accompanied by dogs riding in strollers or carriers.

The three-day event also features pet technology and healthcare products, furniture and lifestyle goods, and services ranging from hotels and studios to mobile applications. It runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair is hosted by the Korea Pet Food Association, organized by Messe Esang and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.