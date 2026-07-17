Korea Aerospace Industries said Friday it has completed the delivery of six additional T-50i advanced jet trainers to the Indonesian Air Force, bringing the total number supplied to the country to 22.

KAI said it received the final acceptance certificate for the aircraft Thursday, completing a contract signed with Indonesia in July 2021. Deliveries began in February this year.

Indonesia signed its first contract for 16 T-50i aircraft in 2011, becoming the first overseas customer for the Korean-made trainer. The latest delivery raised the size of its T-50i fleet to 22.

The Southeast Asian country has acquired a total of 42 Korean-made aircraft, including 20 KT-1 basic trainers.

Indonesia is also a partner in South Korea’s KF-21 fighter jet development program and last month completed payment of its revised 600 billion won ($405 million) contribution to the project.

“The six newly delivered T-50i aircraft are expected to significantly enhance the squadron’s operational capabilities and improve tactical training for pilots,” an Indonesian Air Force official said.

A KAI official said the successful delivery demonstrated the combination of customer trust and the company’s aircraft development and production capabilities.

“We will make every effort to improve customer satisfaction by providing stable logistics and technical support,” the official said.