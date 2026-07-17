The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., known as aT, said Thursday it ran a Korean food-themed booth at a culture festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 12, drawing roughly 3,000 visitors to experience K-food, K-beauty and K-pop firsthand.

Billed as the region's largest Korean culture event, the festival featured Korean street food, beauty products, traditional games, a K-pop stage and taekwondo demonstrations, alongside aT's booth showcasing export staples and an instant noodle station recreating Korea's ramyeon culture.

AT also gathered market research on taste perception and brand awareness to guide future marketing, while promoting online sales channels at the event. An official said the agency plans to expand its marketing push into Russia's secondary and tertiary cities.