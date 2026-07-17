진행자: 홍유, Tannith Kriel

Man admits sexual motive in killing of Gwangju teen

기사요약: 일면식도 없는 10대 여학생을 살해한 혐의로 기소된 20대 남성이 두 번째 공판에서 범행이 성폭행 목적이었음을 처음 인정하고, 공소사실을 모두 인정했다.

[1] A man charged with killing a teenage girl he did not know admitted Monday that the attack was intended as a sexual assault, abandoning his earlier claim that the killing was impulsive.

be charged with: ~혐의로 기소되다

be intended as A: A로 의도되다, 애초에 A를 목적으로 하다

abandon a claim: 주장을 철회하다, 기존 입장을 버리다

impulsive: 충동적인

[2] Jang Yoon-gi, 23, pleaded guilty to all charges at his second hearing before the Gwangju District Court, including murder in connection with rape and the attempted murder of a teenage boy who tried to help the victim.

plead guilty to: ~에 대해 유죄를 인정하다

in connection with: ~와 관련하여

[3] Jang’s court-appointed lawyer told the court that Jang accepted the prosecution’s account of the crime. Asked by the judge whether he agreed, Jang answered, “Yes.”

court-appointed lawyer: 국선 변호인

account: 진술, 설명

[4] It was the first time Jang had admitted a sexual motive since his arrest on May 5.

motive: (범행) 동기

[5] He had previously said he planned to take his own life and had tried to bring someone with him, saying that the killing had not been planned as a sexual offense.

take one's own life: 스스로 목숨을 끊다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10806712

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638