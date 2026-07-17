North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held talks with Wang ‌Huning, China's fourth-highest-ranked official in Pyongyang, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

The Chinese ‌delegation led by Wang arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday, at the invitation of North Korea.

The meeting ⁠is the latest in a series of high-level exchanges between Beijing and Pyongyang following Chinese President Xi ⁠Jinping's visit to North Korea in June — the first in seven years — ​and reflects China's efforts to reinforce its influence over ‌its traditional ally amid North Korea's ‌deepening ties with ‌Russia.

Both Kim and Wang said ‌they would work to ​implement the agreement reached between China and North Korea ⁠during Xi's visit.

Xi and Kim agreed to expand cooperation in politics, economy and culture as well as ⁠strategic ​communication through visits ⁠by high-level officials, KCNA said at the time.

The Chinese ​delegation led by Wang also visited a memorial site dedicated to Chinese soldiers who ⁠died in the Korean ⁠War, ⁠a Workers' Party ‌cadre training school and the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a mausoleum where the bodies ​of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are preserved, KCNA said. (Reuters)