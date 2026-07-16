JYP Entertainment has revealed the first look at the members of its upcoming girl group OurBirthday, offering fans an initial glimpse into the group’s concept ahead of its debut.

The members were revealed through an introduction film titled “Error 502: Bad Gateway” on its official social media channels Thursday.

Borrowing its title from the server communication error code, the video follows the members as they wander through a glitch-ridden space before eventually finding one another. Combining cinematic visuals with understated narration, the film hints at the group’s fictional universe while introducing the members’ visuals.

The member reveal comes after weeks of teasers that kept the project's nature under wraps. JYP first introduced OurBirthday through a logo motion video before unveiling three animated characters — Cherisha, Groovblue and Ayyat — and a superhero-inspired animated series centered on the group's fictional universe.

With no members appearing throughout the campaign, fans speculated whether the project was a virtual idol group, an animation series or JYP’s next idol group until Thursday’s teaser film provided the answer.

OurBirthday marks JYP Entertainment’s first new girl group since the debut of Nmixx in 2022. JYP is expected to roll out more member introductions in the coming weeks, with only three out of seven members revealed as of Thursday.

JYP Entertainment has been home to several successful girl groups, including Wonder Girls, Miss A, Twice, NiziU, Itzy and Nmixx. Further details regarding OurBirthday’s debut and music have yet to be announced.