The National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee has decided to postpone a hearing on the Korea Football Association that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Rep. Lee Jae-jung, the committee chair and a lawmaker from the Democratic Party of Korea, told the media that the hearing would be delayed in consideration of ongoing negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties.

The committee had approved the hearing during a plenary meeting on July 9, which lawmakers from the People Power Party did not attend. The hearing was intended to address issues surrounding the administration and decision-making processes of the KFA.

Thirteen witnesses were selected, including KFA President Chung Mong-gyu and former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo.

The Democratic Party said it still plans to hold the hearing before the end of July.

Rep. Lee Jung-mun, the Democratic Party's secretary on the committee, told local media that the ruling and main opposition parties have no disagreements regarding the KFA. He said related issues should not become the subject of political conflict, and that the hearing will be held before the end of July.