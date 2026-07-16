Kim Tae-won, former Google Korea executive and chief executive officer of creative agency Innored, has been appointed as the newly established presidential secretary dedicated to youth affairs, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.

Kim, 46, will report to presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik.

In addition to Google Korea, Kim worked as an outside director for local securities firms, an affiliate professor of media studies at Korea University, and served on the presidential committee for young adults.

The secretary post existed during the liberal Moon Jae-in administration but was removed under Moon's conservative successor, Yoon Suk Yeol. The revival of the post is aimed at "resolving the issues facing young people and presenting a vision for the future," Cheong Wa Dae chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Kang added that the move reflects the Lee administration's determination to address unemployment and other challenges faced by South Korean youth as societal transformation powered by artificial intelligence and digital innovation unfolds.

"(Cheong Wa Dae) aims to create tangible changes that will be easily felt by young people," Kang said.

This comes as the liberal bloc seeks to rebound from a recent decline in support for the liberal Democratic Party in opinion polling of people in their 20s and 30s.