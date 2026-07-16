Six-city tour set to begin in Yokohama in October

Actor Gong Yoo is set to embark on his first-ever Asia fan meeting tour since his debut in 2001.

His agency, Management Soop, announced Thursday that the 2026 Gong Yoo Asia Fan Meeting Tour: The Long Take will kick off in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 4.

Billed as the actor's first Asia-wide fan meeting tour, the event will reflect on Gong Yoo's journey while highlighting his past, present and future.

Following the Yokohama opener, the actor will travel to Bangkok on Oct. 10, Jakarta on Oct. 17, Macau on Nov. 7, Manila on Nov. 21 and Seoul on Nov. 28. Additional details, including ticketing information, will be announced at a later date.

The actor is also set to return to the screen later this year in the Netflix series "Tantara," starring Gong and Song Hye-kyo and written by acclaimed screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung. The series, set in Korea's entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, is billed as a sweeping human drama.