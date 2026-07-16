K-pop girl group Nmixx shared moments with Princess Anne, the younger sister of Britain's King Charles III, at a reception celebrating the UK-Korea partnership held Tuesday at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.

Hosted by the British Embassy, the reception brought together the Princess Royal with representatives from Korea's defense industry, academia, culture and politics. Nmixx also attended the event, where the bandmates exchanged greetings with Princess Anne.

Nmixx wore coordinated white-and-beige outfits, while the princess appeared in a blue-and-gold checked suit.

The girl group was appointed to be ambassadors for the embassy's girls' empowerment campaign, "Girls Can Dream, Girls Can Achieve," in June. At the appointment ceremony, Lily said, "Girls do not need to have all the answers right now."

"I believe that, with faith, everything is possible," she said, expressing hope that Nmixx's music would inspire and encourage young women.

The three-day tour, for which the royal is joined by her husband, Vice Adm. Sir Timothy Laurence, marks her first visit in eight years, since attending the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games.

Speaking about her visit, Princess Anne said, "Every time I visit Korea, I am impressed by how far Korea has come. I feel my knowledge expanding." She shared that the friendship between the two countries will only grow stronger.

British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks also shared the news on X on Wednesday, writing, "The Princess Royal met President Lee Jae Myung and Nmixx yesterday."

The encounter recalled a previous royal encounter with K-pop stars in 2023, when King Charles III presented Blackpink with honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in London.