Argentina could face disciplinary action from FIFA after its players displayed a political message about the disputed Falkland Islands following their World Cup semifinal victory over England.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in a dramatic comeback win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Wednesday. England took the lead before Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez equalized in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martinez scored the winner deep into stoppage time.

The controversy came after the final whistle, when Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso held up a banner that read, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine") while celebrating with teammates.

The banner, which first appeared among supporters in the stands before being passed to the players, was later displayed by Lo Celso alongside teammates including Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero before being placed on the pitch.

FIFA and the International Football Association Board prohibit political messages and symbols at matches. IFAB's Laws of the Game state that players' equipment must not carry political, religious or personal slogans, messages or images, while FIFA's stadium regulations ban banners, flags, leaflets and clothing with political, offensive or discriminatory content.

If FIFA determines that the banner carried a political message, the Argentine Football Association could face sanctions, including a possible fine.

The Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas in Argentina, are a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic, though Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over them. The two countries fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982 after Argentina invaded the territory. The conflict ended with Argentina's surrender, leaving 649 Argentine troops, 255 British troops and three islanders dead.

Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The defending champions are seeking to become only the third team in World Cup history to win back-to-back titles.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)