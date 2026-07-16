Choi Yeong-joong, a member of the Cheongju City Council in North Chungcheong Province who has been accused of sexually exploiting a minor, ran in June's local elections and won while under police investigation over the allegations, local reports said Thursday.

The first-term councilor, 35, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a middle school student who was 13 years old and filming sexually explicit videos between October 2024 and May 2025.

According to the reports, Choi delayed appearing for police questioning for months after the girl's parents filed a criminal complaint in late February. Police also said he declined to voluntarily submit his mobile phone for forensic examination.

The investigation became public Wednesday after police raided Choi's offices and home to seize evidence, including his mobile phone and digital storage devices.

Choi reportedly met the girl through a chat application and provided her with expensive goods and cigarettes in exchange for sex.

After the victim's parents filed a police complaint, Choi reportedly delayed appearing before investigators, citing reasons such as needing to appoint a lawyer. He was first questioned in mid-May, nearly three months after the complaint was filed and just weeks before the June 3 elections.

During questioning, Choi reportedly admitted having sexual relations with the girl but denied knowing she was a minor. He did not submit his mobile phone for forensic analysis, saying he would do so after arranging a private examination, according to the reports.

Investigators seized Choi's phone on Wednesday after obtaining search warrants.

Choi took office as a city councilor on July 1 after winning a seat in the June 3 local elections on the ticket of the conservative opposition People Power Party.

The ethics committee of the People Power Party's North Chungcheong provincial chapter voted to expel Choi at an emergency meeting Wednesday.

While parties require candidates to submit criminal background certificates during nomination reviews, ongoing investigations are difficult to identify unless candidates voluntarily disclose them.