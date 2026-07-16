KT Corp. is stepping up efforts to train forward-deployed engineers, or FDEs, with US artificial intelligence software company Palantir Technologies as it seeks to expand its business-to-business AI transformation services.

“AI transformation is not simply about adopting AI. It is about putting AI to work in the field and using it to solve real problems,” Byun Woo-chul, senior vice president of the P-FDE department under the AX engineering unit at KT's AX business division, said during an online briefing Thursday.

FDEs work alongside customers to understand their business processes, data and organizational culture, remaining involved from problem definition and solution development through implementation and performance assessment.

KT said the model differs from conventional systems integration projects, which typically focus on delivering a predetermined system within an agreed period. FDE-led projects are judged instead by measurable outcomes, such as lower inventory levels or more accurate demand forecasts.

The telecom operator has identified four core capabilities for its FDEs: structuring business problems, designing ontologies, building AI applications and delivering customer value. It has also compiled 27 detailed skills developed through internal projects in an operational playbook.

KT recently put the approach into practice through Agent Camp, an in-house AI hackathon held from Monday through Wednesday at its headquarters in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province.

The program was adapted from Palantir’s AIP Bootcamp, which the US company has offered to global customers since February 2024. KT compressed the course, normally conducted over two to three weeks, into three days.

Participants worked on three projects drawn from KT’s core business areas: an AI agent for network security monitoring, an agent for optimizing energy operations and a data-for-AI agent.

Using Palantir Foundry, the company’s data integration platform, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, participants built ontologies linking operational data with business processes. The shared semantic models allow AI agents to understand the context behind the data and assist with decisions and actions, rather than simply retrieve information.

KT plans to expand FDE-led AI transformation projects through squad-based teams bringing together specialists from different fields.

The company also views its dual role as a Palantir customer and a partner in the Korean market as an advantage. Applying Palantir’s technology to its own operations allows KT to train engineers on real business cases before taking that experience to corporate clients.

KT did not disclose the size of its FDE workforce but said it operates the largest such organization in Korea and has more Palantir-certified engineers than any other domestic company.

“The FDE business is about applying proven problem-solving methods to each customer’s needs,” Byun said. “By working with global partners including Palantir, we will build proven execution capabilities and strengthen our competitiveness in the B2B AI transformation market.”