TWS has teamed up with a major department store franchise in Japan to promote its second single in the country, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.

An exclusive campaign featuring the six members will take over three branches of Shibuya 109 — two in Tokyo and one in Osaka — from Thursday through July 31. Images of the group will be plastered inside and outside of the buildings, and its music will be played in the stores. A cafe at the main branch in Shibuya, Tokyo, will have an exclusive menu item inspired by TWS.

TWS will also open pop-up stores in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka in time for the release of the physical single “Soda Soda,” due out on Aug. 4. The three-track set will be fronted by the same-titled city pop tune co-written by three members.