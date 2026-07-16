Joseon era palaces and Jongmyo Shrine had 7.41 million visitors in the first half of this year, 30.6 percent of whom were foreign nationals, according to the Korea Heritage Service Thursday.

The number of visitors increased by 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year, indicating a boost in popularity for the palaces Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung and Jongmyo Shrine in central Seoul, which are all designated as historical sites by the government.

The number of visitors to the four palaces and Jongmyo shrank during the COVID-19 pandemic but has risen every year since 2023. There were 5.34 million in 2023, 6.56 million in 2024 and 6.95 million in 2025, all in the first half of each year.

Gyeongbokgung, the main palace of the Joseon era (1392-1910), was the most popular with 3.65 million in the first half of this year, up 10.7 percent from the 3.29 percent recorded in the first half of 2025. Deoksugung followed with 1.75 million and Changdeokgung and Changgyeonggung had 1.05 million and 610,841 visitors, respectively.

Jongmyo, which requires a reservation except on weekends, holidays and special occasions, had 359,516 visitors.

Among the 2.27 million foreign visitors in the first half of this year, Gyeongbokgung was by far the most popular with 1.63 million visitors.

The palace, located next to Gyeongbokgung Station on Line No. 3, is the largest and most well known of the four. It is also adjacent to Gwanghwamun Square and Insa-dong, both popular tourist spots.

The number of visitors to Gyeongbokgung peaked during April and May, attributed to pleasant spring weather and the Royal Culture Festival between April 25 and May 3. Jongmyo Shrine also had more visitors in May, 108,301, than the 39,673 in June.

Officials expect the number of tourists to the four palaces and Jongmyo to hit a record high this year. The previous record of 17.81 million was set last year.

The KHS is giving free admission to historic sites in Seoul and Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, including Changdeokgung, Jongmyo and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty, until July 19. This does not include the popular secret garden section of Changdeokgung Palace.