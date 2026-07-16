Park Jihoon will extend his Asia fan concert tour with two additional shows in Seoul on Sept. 12-13, his agency YY Entertainment announced Thursday.

The singer and actor launched his “Re:flect” solo tour in Tokyo in May, and greeted fans in Korea on May 30-31. He then visited six cities across the region and is set to hit the stage in Singapore on Saturday, before heading over to Macao and Jakarta, Indonesia, in August.

The fan concert tour is his first in about seven years.

He is adding more elements to the set list to relive touching moments from the trip, which is named after his first solo single released in April. The performer is also preparing a new version of his fan lightstick in time for the encore gig.