Doh Kyungsoo is set to play the male lead in drama series “We Are the Zombies,” according to a local media report Thursday.

The upcoming series leans more on upbeat comedy than dystopian drama, however, set in a huge shopping complex that has been cordoned off due to an unidentified virus, portraying those making it one day at a time, recovering and holding out hope.

Doh's agency Blitzway Entertainment only said that he has been mulling it over.

Doh, also known as D.O. of EXO, has been flourishing both as a singer and an actor. His latest acting gig was in Disney+ original series “The Manipulated,” which aired in late 2025. He is also set to appear in variety show “Space Rice Cake” alongside An Yu-jin of Ive and rapper Lee Young-ji.

Meanwhile, EXO will have two shows each in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung and Singapore later this month. Next month, Doh is to roll out a solo album.