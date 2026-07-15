First lady Kim Hea Kyung met Britain's Princess Anne on Wednesday and expressed hope for close cooperation between the two countries on the protection of children.

Kim and Princess Anne met at the Seoul office of Save the Children, as the British royal is on a three-day visit to South Korea that began Monday to promote collaboration between South Korea and Britain.

Princess Anne currently serves as the royal patron of the organization's British office.

During their meeting, Kim thanked the British royal and her husband for their contributions to promoting children's well-being, expressing hope that the meeting will serve as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the protection of children, vice presidential spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong said in a written briefing.

The first lady also expressed hope for continued bilateral collaboration to promote children's rights and address the climate crisis.

Princess Anne highlighted South Korea's transformation from a recipient of international assistance to a donor country and expressed hope that Seoul would play an important role in international development and the promotion of children's rights. (Yonhap)