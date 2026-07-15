Enhypen's Sunoo was unable to perform at the group's Tuesday concert in Mexico City due to a sudden health issue, according to the group's agency Belift Lab.

The announcement was made less than two hours before the show, part of Enhypen's ongoing "Blood Saga" world tour.

"We regret to inform you that Enhypen's Sunoo will be unable to participate in today's 'Blood Saga' world tour in Mexico City due to a sudden health condition. We kindly ask for your understanding," Belift Lab said.

The agency added that it would do its utmost to support Sunoo's recovery so he could return in good health as soon as possible.

After the concert ended, a fan posted a group photo to the group's Weverse community, "Thank you for doing your best today. I hope Sunoo gets well soon. Great job, everyone," and included a photo featuring the five members who performed that night.

Jungwon commented on the post, saying, "It looks so empty with one member missing."

Enhypen wrapped up its three-show run in Mexico City on Tuesday, the group's third stop on its Latin American tour after Sao Paulo and Lima, Peru. The tour resumes in North America on July 17.