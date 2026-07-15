Police searched the office and home of a Cheongju city councilor on Wednesday as part of an investigation into allegations that he paid a minor for sex and produced sexually explicit videos.

The Cheongju Cheongwon Police Station said investigators searched the councilor's two offices and residence on Wednesday morning, seizing computers and digital storage devices.

The councilor, whose identity is withheld, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a middle school student and filming sexually explicit videos between October 2024 and May 2025. Police said the alleged encounters occurred two or three times. Investigators have so far found no evidence that the videos were distributed.

According to local media reports, the councilor allegedly met the student through a chat application and gave expensive goods and cigarettes in exchange for sex.

The investigation began after the student's parents filed a criminal complaint in March. Investigators later obtained messages that they said suggested the councilor had asked the student to date him.

Police said they plan to question the councilor after completing a forensic analysis of the materials seized during Wednesday's search.

The local politician denied the allegations.

"I have been wrongfully accused," he told Yonhap News Agency by telephone. "I will provide an explanation later."

The councilor, a member of the conservative opposition People Power Party, joined the city council on July 1 after winning his first term in the June 3 local elections.