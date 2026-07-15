South Korea’s top military officer paid tribute at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday ahead of a trilateral meeting with his US and Japanese counterparts in Washington.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Jin Yong-sung laid a wreath and paid his respects at the cemetery during his visit to the United States, the JCS said Wednesday.

Jin also visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial, where he honored US and other United Nations Command personnel who fought during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“South Korea will forever remember the noble sacrifice and dedication of the veterans who fought alongside us to defend freedom and peace during the Korean War,” Jin said.

“The South Korea-US alliance is a blood-forged alliance built upon such sacrifice and trust,” he added, pledging to maintain a robust combined defense posture between the two countries.

Jin is scheduled to attend a trilateral meeting of the South Korean, US and Japanese chiefs of defense on Wednesday. The three officials are expected to discuss cooperation in responding to North Korea, regional security issues and ways to improve security coordination among the three countries, according to the JCS.

Jin will also hold separate bilateral meetings with his US and Japanese counterparts, the JCS added.