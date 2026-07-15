Hyosung Group has launched a recruitment program exclusively for humanities majors, an unusual move in a job market where employers have increasingly favored graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The conglomerate's businesses span from textiles to chemicals, power grids and construction. It is currently accepting applications from new college graduates and those expected to graduate in August, with degrees in the humanities and liberal arts, according to its website.

Eligible applicants include those majoring in humanities disciplines such as history, philosophy and aesthetics, as well as language and literature programs, including Korean language and literature and English language and literature.

“More than 80 percent of the company's sales come from overseas, and we hope to attract candidates with a global mindset, strong communication skills and a broad liberal arts education,” a company source said.

The group said the current recruitment is not tied to specific positions. Instead, successful applicants will be assigned to business functions that best match their skills and the company's needs after they join.

This marks the first time Hyosung has launched an exclusive recruitment for humanities majors since its founding in 1966.

The initiative reflects the management philosophy of Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, who studied political science and has long emphasized the importance of pairing technological expertise with insights from the humanities.

Cho has repeatedly argued that a humanities-based perspective helps people better understand change, navigate challenges and identify opportunities at the right time.