Families flying to Hong Kong this summer can bring one child along for free under a promotion from the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Cathay Pacific aimed at Korean travelers.

Travelers who book two adult tickets to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific's website receive a 250,000 won ($170) discount that covers the airfare of one accompanying child age 12 or younger. The offer is limited to the first 300 children. Taxes and fuel surcharges are charged separately.

The promotion runs from Wednesday through Aug. 31 and applies to flights departing by Sept. 15.

Once the offer for free fares runs out, the next 700 children will receive a 50,000 won ($34) discount along with a complimentary Airport Express Line transit pass. The combined benefits are capped at 1,000 travelers and may end early once quotas are met.

The tourism board pointed to relatively low fares as a draw for Hong Kong as a short-haul summer destination. For an Aug. 10 departure, Cathay Pacific tickets to Hong Kong were priced in the 400,000 won range and Hong Kong Express fares in the 300,000 won range, according to the fare comparison site Skyscanner.

The airfare deal comes alongside local promotions. Through Aug. 31, the tourism board's Hong Kong Summer Fun campaign offers discounts and perks at about 9,000 businesses across the city, spanning attractions, dining, transportation and shopping.

The campaign also ties in with Alipay. Visitors who scan designated QR codes at major Hong Kong malls can receive randomized rewards worth up to 500 Hong Kong dollars ($64), with more than 150 stores in participating malls offering additional discounts and giveaways.