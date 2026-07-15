KB Financial Group has launched a hands-on AI talent program as part of efforts to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption across the group and integrate the technology more deeply into everyday work.

The financial group said Wednesday it officially launched the KB AI Lab during its AI and data innovation seminar held Tuesday at KB Kookmin Bank's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.

The project-based program is designed for graduates of the highest level of KB AI Academy's AI expert nurturing course, the company explained. Participants will identify challenges in their day-to-day work and develop AI services that can be deployed in actual business operations.

Following the initial rollout, KB Financial plans to expand the program across affiliates.

The seminar also highlighted applications developed under KB With AI, the group's strategy to embed AI into everyday work and help employees create greater value. Among them was KB DAVIS, a personalized data analysis agent that responds to natural-language queries with relevant data, analysis and visualized reports

The group also introduced the AI Dev Center, where multiple AI agents handle software design, coding and testing, and the KB Kookmin Commercial District Vitality Index, which uses data from its banking and card units to assess commercial districts nationwide.

"In the AI era, every experience generates data, and the ability to harness that data effectively becomes a key source of competitiveness," KB Financial Group Chairman Yang Jong-hee said. "We will support our employees as they continue to learn, grow and create new value with AI."