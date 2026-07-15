SK program is open to applicants of all nationalities, places of residence

Ulsan, together with SK AX, launched the SK AI Leader Academy on Wednesday as part of efforts to nurture industry-ready artificial intelligence professionals outside the Seoul metropolitan area.

The employment-linked AI training program, known as SKALA, combines practical AI training with recruitment opportunities. Its five-month curriculum was developed by SK AX, SK Group’s AI transformation affiliate, and will be delivered by instructors from the company.

The academy will run at Ulsan College twice a year over the next five years. Participants will be able to use college facilities such as cafeterias and sports amenities under the same conditions as enrolled students, the college told The Korea Herald.

The city said 130 students were selected for the inaugural class.

Applicants are selected through an online application and interview process conducted by SK AX. The company told The Korea Herald that the program is open to all qualified applicants, regardless of nationality or place of residence.

Participants receive full tuition scholarships and a monthly stipend of up to 1.5 million won ($1,000). They will also be paired with mentors from SK Group and receive preferential consideration in the company’s recruitment process.

Under the partnership, Ulsan will provide administrative and policy support, SK AX will oversee the curriculum and hands-on training, and Ulsan College will provide the facilities.

The city said the academy marks the expansion of SK Group’s AI education initiative beyond Greater Seoul, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. It aims to connect AI training with local employment and encourage young professionals to remain in Ulsan.

“At a time when artificial intelligence determines industrial competitiveness, people are the most important asset, and ultimately talent shapes a city’s future,” Ulsan Vice Mayor for Administrative Affairs Seo Nam-gyo said.

“SKALA’s Ulsan campus will provide local young people with top-tier AI education and employment opportunities while supplying regional companies with the skilled professionals needed to drive industrial AI transformation.”

SK AX said it has also launched a similar program in Gwangju.