Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled a titanium-based display technology for its next Galaxy foldables that it says will reduce crease visibility, improve durability and help make the devices slimmer and more power-efficient.

Called Flex Titanium, the technology will debut in Samsung’s eighth-generation foldable smartphone lineup, set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22.

Developed from expertise accumulated over seven generations of foldable devices, Flex Titanium combines advances in display materials and precision mechanical engineering.

The technology replaces the polymer film beneath the OLED panel with a titanium-alloy film and pairs it with an upgraded titanium plate, creating a two-part structure designed to provide strength without compromising flexibility.

According to Samsung, the alloy film is about 20 times stiffer than the polymer film used in previous foldable displays. The added rigidity helps the panel maintain its shape through repeated folding and unfolding, making the crease along the folding line less noticeable.

The film is produced through an ultra-precision rolling process, in which metal is pressed between rotating rollers to create a thin, uniform sheet. At roughly one-third the thickness of an average human hair, it reinforces the OLED panel while helping reduce the overall thickness of the display.

The titanium plate supporting the display module has also been redesigned.

Samsung applied micro-patterned holes around the folding section, with smaller holes providing firmer support when the screen is open while allowing the plate to bend when the device is folded. The design further reduces the visibility of the crease, the tech giant said.

Samsung selected titanium after studying materials that could withstand repeated folding and external shocks, return to their original shape and remain thin enough for use in a tightly engineered display.

Titanium is widely used in aerospace applications because of its strength and reliability. But the same stiffness that makes it durable also makes it difficult to incorporate into a thin display that must bend repeatedly.

Samsung said it overcame the challenge through its own structural design and precision metal-processing technologies.

The display also incorporates a higher-resolution architecture and next-generation organic light-emitting materials. Samsung said the upgrades improve image quality while reducing power consumption.

The company expects the technology to deliver a more immersive viewing experience by combining a slimmer design and stronger display structure with a less noticeable crease.

“Built on years of accumulated display expertise, our next-generation Galaxy foldables will offer an unprecedented viewing experience and transform the user experience,” said Moon Sung-hoon, senior executive in charge of hardware at Samsung Electronics' mobile R&D office.

Yoo Kyung-jin, head of the mobile display product development team at Samsung Display, highlighted the role of the redesigned titanium plate in improving the foldable display.

“The titanium plate used in the new product achieves both flexibility and durability through precision microperforations around the folding section,” Yoo said. “The higher-resolution design and new organic materials also maximize power efficiency, further strengthening the competitiveness of the next-generation Galaxy foldables.”