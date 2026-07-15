South Korea is set for another spell of hot and humid weather, with temperatures expected to rise across much of the country after Wednesday's rain, according to forecasters.

Rain and strong winds that swept across much of the country earlier this week, including Gyeonggi Province overnight Tuesday, are expected to ease by Wednesday afternoon, while high humidity is forecast to quickly drive up perceived temperatures.

Heat advisories are expected to remain in place across much of the country, with "feels-like" temperatures reaching around 33 degrees Celsius in many regions and around 35 degrees Celsius in parts of North Gyeongsang Province.

Tropical nights are expected in parts of Gangwon Province's east coast, North Chungcheong Province, the Gyeongsang region, the Jeolla region and Jeju Island, where overnight temperatures are expected to stay above 25 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday’s rain, fueled by moisture from the remnants of Typhoon Bavi after it weakened over eastern China, temporarily eased the heat in some areas and prompted some heat advisories to be downgraded or lifted.

Rainfall is forecast to end nationwide by the afternoon, with most regions expected to receive 5 to 20 millimeters. Ulleungdo, the Dokdo islets and parts of North Jeolla Province could receive up to 40 mm.

Daytime highs on Wednesday are expected to range from 27 Celsius to 36 C, including 29 degrees C in Seoul, 31 C in Busan, 30 C in Daejeon, 32 C in Gwangju, 34 C in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and 35 C in Daegu.

The Korea Meteorological Administration urged people to continue taking precautions against heat-related illnesses as hot and humid conditions return after the rain.

Food safety is also expected to become a greater concern as high temperatures and humidity persist.