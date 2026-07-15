Online debate erupts over petition to ban bus drivers from playing radio and music

On a typical Seoul city bus, passengers travel in silence, engrossed in their own worlds behind phone screens and earbuds, while the only sound filling the cabin is often the radio or music playing from the driver's seat.

To some commuters, however, even that is a source of complaint.

According to media reports Wednesday, a petition has been submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Council calling for a ban on city bus drivers playing the radio while on duty, contending the broadcasts may cause discomfort to passengers.

The petition reads, "Bus drivers provide a public service. It is inappropriate to force passengers to listen to radio programs and music chosen by drivers without regard for passengers."

The petitioner also argues that listening to the radio can distract drivers from their duties.

"Some drivers who play the radio loudly fail to notice when passengers press the stop button and do not open the rear door," the petition reads. "I've also seen drivers get into arguments with passengers after being asked to stop singing along to the music."

The Seoul Metropolitan Government, however, rejected the petition, saying there was no legal basis for such a ban.

"Current law does not impose a ban on radio use on city buses, and the practice is allowed as long as it does not inconvenience passengers. However, if drivers play the radio at an excessive volume or air broadcasts that cause discomfort for an extended period, the city's public transportation department will request the driver's bus company to take appropriate measures," the city government said in its public response to the petition.

The petition sparked mixed reactions online.

Some people sided with the petitioner, arguing that bus drivers should help maintain the quiet atmosphere that has long been part of Korea's public transportation culture.

"Some people might think Korean buses are too quiet, but I actually like it. The silence makes my commute a lot less stressful," one commenter wrote. "It's been part of our public transit culture for a long time, and drivers shouldn't disrupt it. I've also seen some drivers play political broadcasts, which can easily stir up conflict."

Others defended the practice, saying the radio helps drivers get through long shifts and stay alert, reducing the risk of drowsy driving.

"Sometimes they can't even find time for a proper bathroom break, and they have no one to talk to all day. People are being way too harsh," another commenter wrote.