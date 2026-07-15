Min reported unconscious as of Wednesday morning, suspected brain lesion

Former lawmaker Min Kyung-wook collapsed Tuesday while delivering a lecture on election fraud claims and was taken to a hospital in Seoul, according to Kim Sang-hyun, a supreme council member of the minor far-right Freedom and Innovation Party.

“Former Rep. Min lost consciousness and collapsed during an event and was rushed to a hospital in Seoul,” Kim wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Min had stopped breathing but resumed breathing after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Medical staff initially suspected a brain-related condition, and Min underwent a CT scan, according to Kim.

In an update posted Wednesday, Kim said Min remained unconscious.

“Min will undergo surgery today once a physician is assigned to his case,” Kim wrote.

Min collapsed while attending the Korea Forum hosted by the Kosin Patriotic Leaders Alliance at the Korea Christian Building in Jongno-gu, central Seoul. He had been speaking on “Election Fraud and the Christian Mission,” presenting his views on recent elections.

Before entering politics, Min was a prime-time news anchor at public broadcaster KBS. He entered politics in 2014 as spokesperson for then-President Park Geun-hye and was elected to the National Assembly in 2016, representing Incheon’s Yeonsu-B constituency.

He later became one of the country’s most prominent proponents of unsubstantiated election fraud claims following the 2020 general election.