Cortis' second mini album ranked No. 82 on the Billboard 200 in its ninth week, according to the chart published Tuesday in the US.

The EP “Greengreen” leapt back up 15 rungs from the previous week on the main albums chart on which it debuted at No. 3.

The six-track set sold more than 2.3 million copies in the first week. Accumulated album sales continue to inch up, surpassing 2.8 million by the end of June, according to a local tally.

The rookie boy group is expected to gain further traction through its first international tour, which kicks off in Incheon this coming weekend. Six stops have been announced for the North American leg of the “Put Your Phone Down” tour, and all seven shows in the region have sold out.