President Lee Jae Myung stressed the need for reform and innovation in carrying out policy tasks at government ministries and agencies Wednesday, saying the remainder of his five-year term may be more important in achieving his policy goals.

The president made the remarks as he began receiving briefings from all government ministries and agencies to review progress in the implementation of their policy tasks.

On the first day of the policy briefings, Lee received updates from the finance ministry, the National Tax Service, the Korea Customs Service, the state financial watchdog and other agencies.

"Overall, many achievements have been made over the last year ... (but) the remaining period is more important," Lee said, referring to the remaining three years and 11 months of his term.

"We should thoroughly prepare for the long-term implementation of our policy goals, while also addressing problems within (the government)," the president added.

In particular, he stressed the importance of pursuing "reform and innovation" in carrying out policy tasks.

Including Wednesday's session, a total of 140 government ministries and agencies will report to Lee over nine sessions to be held through early August, under the theme "An Irreplaceable Republic of Korea Felt in Everyday Life." The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

The sessions mark the second round of extensive policy briefings that Lee has received since taking office in June last year, following the first round in late 2025.

Each session will be attended by a group of about 20 "public observers," who will be allowed to ask questions and make proposals about policy implementation alongside the president. (Yonhap)