Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok is set to tackle an entertainment show for the first time as a regular member, said Disney+ on Wednesday.

The streaming service provider is airing “Murder Club,” a mystery-solving show on July 29 featuring a series of celebrity panelists, which includes travel YouTuber Pani Bottle, TVXQ’s Changmin, Tomorrow Together’s Beomgyu and actor Shin Sung-rok.

The esports legend will join the lineup, marking his first time joining an entertainment show as a full-time member. With six World Championships under his belt, he is widely regarded as the greatest player of one of the world's most popular games, and has made one-off appearances on talk shows.

The weekly program incorporates artificial intelligence to recreate cases set in different times and spaces while participants immerse themselves in the mind games.