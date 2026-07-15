Tomorrow X Together’s music video for “Deja Vu” exceeded 100 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday.

The group now has 10 music videos past the milestone, according to its label Big Hit Music.

“Deja Vu” is the main track from the quintet’s sixth EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” which was released in 2024. The five members set out on a journey to rediscover lost memories in the music video for the pop tune tinged with emo rock.

The mini album sold over 1.5 million copies in the first week, becoming the team’s fifth million-selling album. It spent seven weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 3. The single topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 11 regions.

In August, TXT will bring out its fifth single in Japan, “Setsuna Hanabi.”