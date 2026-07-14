Actor Yoo Ah-in was spotted with film director Jang Jae-hyun at the premiere of the upcoming film "Hope" on Monday, fueling speculation that he may join the director's next project.

Yoo attended the VIP premiere of "Hope" at Megabox Coex in Seoul on Monday, accompanied by Jang, who is reportedly working on his next film "Vampire," and an official from the film's distributor, New. According to industry sources, Yoo entered the theater away from media attention and skipped the photo wall.

Yoo has repeatedly been rumored to star in "Vampire." Jang previously downplayed the speculation in an interview with local outlet Daily Sports, saying, "It's true we've discussed it, but nothing has been decided." New, the distributor of the film, also said at the time that no decision had been made.

Jang is best known for his hit films, "Exhuman," "Svaha: The Sixth Finger," and "The Priests." His next film, "Vampire," is a religion-themed thriller about the Eastern Orthodox Church.