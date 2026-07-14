President Lee Jae Myung welcomed Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence to Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday.

This visit is Princess Anne's first trip to South Korea in eight years. She visited in 2018 for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

During their meeting, President Lee and Princess Anne discussed cooperation between South Korea and the United Kingdom.

President Lee noted Princess Anne’s earlier visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan and remarked, "The UK has long-standing ties (with the shipyard), doesn't it?"

Princess Anne agreed, noting that HD Hyundai Heavy Industries maintains close partnerships with British companies, including Rolls-Royce.