Go Young-wook, a former member of the coed K-pop group Roo'Ra, said he would consider working as an adult video actor in Japan, citing difficulties finding work in South Korea.

The 50-year-old wrote on his X account Sunday that he had once hoped to live an enjoyable life while making people laugh, but believed it would be difficult to find employment here.

"I think I once read that Japan is facing a shortage of male adult video actors," Go wrote, adding that he would consider pursuing the work "if it is legally possible and permitted by law."

Go debuted as a member of Roo'Ra in 1994.

In 2013, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting and molesting three minors between July 2010 and 2012. The court also ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device for three years, and his personal information was made public for five years.

After serving his sentence, Go was released in 2015 and apologized for causing public concern, saying he had reflected on his actions while imprisoned.

He opened an Instagram account in November 2020, saying he wanted to communicate with the public, but it was shut down following user reports. A YouTube channel he launched in 2024 was also removed.