The Education Ministry and the Korea Education and Research Information Service launched an advisory group in June, comprising 60 migrant-background students whose families come from 15 countries, the ministry said Tuesday.

The group will help improve Korean for Everyone, the government’s AI-powered Korean-language learning platform for migrant-background students.

The platform uses AI to assess students’ Korean proficiency, manage individual learning plans and recommend customized educational content, according to the ministry. As of June, more than 18,900 students, 6,300 teachers and 3,900 other users were using the service at some 7,200 institutions, including schools and local education offices.

The advisory group is the first of its kind and was created to ensure that feedback from students who use the platform is reflected in its development. The group is split into 22 teams, each comprising students and a supervising teacher, for a total of 60 students and 22 teachers.

The students’ families come from Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Gambia, the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Students will submit feedback each month after using the platform. The ministry and KERIS will review their suggestions and make improvements to the service.

In their first round of feedback in June, students noted that some functions available on computers could not be accessed on tablets. They also asked for quizzes to show the estimated completion time and number of questions before they begin, as well as more Korean-language lessons that incorporate subjects such as math and science.

The ministry said it had accepted the suggestions and plans to develop a mobile version of the platform by 2027. It will also expand subject-integrated learning materials and improve the quiz functions.

“We will carefully improve the system based on candid feedback from migrant-background students who use Korean for Everyone,” an Education Ministry official said.

“We will continue strengthening support so that they can learn Korean more easily and enjoyably.”