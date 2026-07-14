Korean hospitality company Sono International said Tuesday that its 33 Hotel in New York is offering an exclusive hotel package during BTS' citywide project "The City: Arirang."

The BTS-themed promotion for guests runs from July 24 to Aug. 9. The five-star hotel in Manhattan's Seaport district is about 18 to 24 kilometers from MetLife Stadium, where BTS is scheduled to perform two sold-out concerts on Aug. 1 and 2 as part of its world tour.

The limited-stay package comes with an amenity collection in each room, which includes a branded mini luggage case, eye mask, slogan towels, slippers, pouch and acrylic photo frame.

The hotel's Urban Cove restaurant will also offer a limited-time BTS-themed drink. Other Korea-inspired dishes and drinks on the menu include gochujang wings, Korean honey butter chicken sliders and a Korean pear ginger highball.

Upon arrival, guests will receive a BTS The City: Arirang passport to guide them around tourist spots such as the Brooklyn Bridge and Pier 17.

"We are delighted to showcase a hospitality experience connected to global content in New York, one of the world's cultural capitals," Sono International said. "We will continue to expand our creative global content and experiences that customers can enjoy."

The main event, BTS The City: Arirang New York, which runs from July 30 to Aug. 3, will feature a stamp rally, customization stations for light sticks and T-shirts, experience booths by Korean brands including Samsung Galaxy, TirTir and Photoism, random-play dance sessions and Korean food and beverage offerings. The main concourse at Grand Central Station will be decorated with BTS-themed banners and posters.

Additional programs will be announced on July 20.