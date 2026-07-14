A Chinese party and government delegation led by Wang Huning, China’s fourth-ranking official, will visit North Korea from Wednesday through Friday, Pyongyang’s state media reported Tuesday.

The Korean Central News Agency said the delegation was invited by the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party and the government.

Wang is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

His visit comes shortly after North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song traveled to China from July 10 through Sunday to mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of the North Korea-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

During the three-day visit, Pak’s party and government delegation met several top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping; Premier Li Qiang; Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress; and Cai Qi, a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee. They rank first, second, third and fifth, respectively, in China’s Communist Party hierarchy.

Such exchanges come as North Korea and China seek to highlight their strengthening ties through a series of high-level visits.

Following Xi’s visit to North Korea last month, his first in seven years, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic communication and expanding cooperation through a summit and a joint statement.

Last week, Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also exchanged congratulatory messages marking the treaty’s 65th anniversary, while the two countries dispatched high-level delegations to each other.